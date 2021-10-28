PUNXSUTAWNEY — Preschool kids have stories read to them about queens and princesses, but this time a queen came to visit the Pre-K students ages 3 to 5 at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
Jordan Merritts, Jefferson County Fair Queen visited the kids at the library and read a Halloween-related story called the “Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat.”
Merritts said people think that once the fair is over, the queen is done until the next year.
“No, the queen has many duties that they perform throughout the year,” Merritts said, adding that she had a great time reading to the children and helping with their craft.