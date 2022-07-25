Jefferson County Fair rides

The Jefferson County Fair wrapped up its festivities for 2022 on Saturday, marking another successful year.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PINE CREEK TWP. — Another Jefferson County Fair week has come and gone, and things seemed to have been business as usual, according to Jefferson County Fair Secretary Toni Facchine, which is to say, successful.

“It was a good week, the weather was perfect, we had no major problems, and it went very well. We didn’t have any complaints to speak of, it just seems to have went really well. You always have some glitches, but everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves. We had the most vendors we have ever had between commercial, food and non-profit vendors. We had some new vendors this year as well. We really, really had a good week,” Facchine said.

