PINE CREEK TWP. — Another Jefferson County Fair week has come and gone, and things seemed to have been business as usual, according to Jefferson County Fair Secretary Toni Facchine, which is to say, successful.
“It was a good week, the weather was perfect, we had no major problems, and it went very well. We didn’t have any complaints to speak of, it just seems to have went really well. You always have some glitches, but everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves. We had the most vendors we have ever had between commercial, food and non-profit vendors. We had some new vendors this year as well. We really, really had a good week,” Facchine said.
She said final attendance numbers are not in yet, but she thought the crowds were similar to years pre-COVID-19.
“I think we all realize that last year was a different year. There were a lot of people that came out last year that wanted to get out and do things post-COVID. I don’t think there was as many people this year as last year, but we tried a lot of new things this year and the quality of entertainment this year was fantastic. It was very similar to years gone by,” she said.
One of the unique things about this year was the Colt Ford concert held on Wednesday night. Facchine said the concert was a resounding success, and they plan on getting more country artists in years to come.
“We had so many good compliments about it and so many people asking if we could do it again next year. I think for the first time out, we did pretty well. We are absolutely planning on doing things like that in the future, and I think we will stick with country music; that seems to be what people like,” Facchine said.