Jefferson County entered its third consecutive week with no new deaths as a result of COVID-19 Sunday, as the spread of the virus seemed to slow a bit in the area over the weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported only six additional cases in Jefferson County for the two-day period of Friday and Saturday. For the previous few days, the county had been adding roughly eight to 10 cases daily.
Cumulatively, COVID-19 cases now total 2,903 (1,743 confirmed and 1,160 probable), with deaths standing at 90.