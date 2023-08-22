BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Director of Community Development Ben White elaborated on several motions the county commissioners made at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Scott North made a motion to enter into a grant agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the amount of $365,222 for the Community Development Block Grant program. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik made the second.
White said this grant will be funding a waterline replacement project in Corsica along a portion of Pine and Maple streets, as well as secure additional funding for the Punxsutawney Community Theater Improvement Project. He said there is funding delegated to that project from other CDBG project tiers, but they bid the project out and the bids came back above the project price, so Punxsutawney decided to put more money toward the project.
The motion was passed unanimously.
A motion was made by Pisarcik, seconded by North, to enter into a grant agreement with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency in the amount of $77,000 for the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Program. In addition, the motion authorized the chairman of the Board of County Commissioners to execute all grant contract documents with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
White said the funding assists property owners to make emergency repairs to their houses, such as roof replacement, furnace replacement, and other things that need done very quickly because of an urgent need. He said the program has helped out a variety of housing owners over the years.
Pisarcik asked what the qualifications are to take advantage of the program. White said it has to benefit low- to moderate-income people, and each year the income level thresholds change. He said it also depends on household size.
The motion was passed unanimously.