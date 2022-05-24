Jefferson County EMS planning emergency response drill

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Emergency Services Department is planning safety exercises at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said that on June 10 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., they are going to be conducting a full scale exercise at the courthouse to test some internal plans and response to certain scenarios that would cause disruption to county services.
“During the time period, we’re asking the public to basically work with us, and we’re going to restrict the public from being in the building during the time after the exercise is over with,” Zents said, adding the courthouse will be reopened.