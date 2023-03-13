4-H Week

Members of the Jefferson County Teen Council invite youth age 5-18 to join 4-H. Pictured are teen council officers (from left) Gabriel Rowan, Kendall Neill, Emma Wilson, Sarah Buchwitz and Stephanie Cindric.

 Photo submitted

UNIVERSITY PARK — Communities across the state, including Jefferson County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week through March 18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.

The Jefferson County commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the commonwealth’s citizens.

