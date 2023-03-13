UNIVERSITY PARK — Communities across the state, including Jefferson County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week through March 18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.
The Jefferson County commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the commonwealth’s citizens.
The term 4-H often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H. With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.