Jefferson County EMS in Punxsy celebrated EMS Week with a luncheon at its headquarters. Standing by one of their new ambulances with a new logo are: (from left) Matt Conrad, board of directors; Donnie Haines, director; Jonna Stonebraker and Clay Snyder, board of directors; Scott North and Jeff Pisarcik, county commissioners.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County EMS hosted an open house and luncheon at their headquarters on Pine Street, Punxsutawney, on Thursday in celebration of EMS Week.

Donnie Haines, director, said staffing shortages are coming to a head, and have been for a long time.

