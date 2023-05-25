PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County EMS hosted an open house and luncheon at their headquarters on Pine Street, Punxsutawney, on Thursday in celebration of EMS Week.
Donnie Haines, director, said staffing shortages are coming to a head, and have been for a long time.
“The certification process is a tough; it’s tough to find the classes and get people to the classes,” Haines said. “Twenty years ago, it was a couple of hundred dollars; now it’s $900 for an EMT class, and we do offer them at our building.”
“The student has to pay for them; we are working with our board of directors to try and come up with some solutions, and locally we’re working with the county commissioners to solve this crisis,” Haines said.
Haines said that 10 years ago, they staffed four trucks — two at the Punxsy station and two at their Brookville station.
“There were days when we couldn’t keep up with that, and there are days where we have one truck at each station; we don’t have the people,” Haines said.