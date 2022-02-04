BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners have contracted with Mission Critical Partners, LLC, to develop a broadband internet strategic plan for the County to determine the level of broadband service across the entire county and to develop a roadmap for ensuring that areas currently unserved or underserved have access to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband.
To accomplish this, Mission Critical Partners staff will be reaching out to county stakeholders, including school districts, healthcare providers, businesses, residents and others, to gather information about the current state of broadband services across the county to identify those areas most in need of improved service.
An online survey will also be developed, which can be accessed via the county’s website, www.jeffersoncountypa.com. All residents, business operators, educational institutions, healthcare providers and any other stakeholders are encouraged to access and complete the survey, which will only take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, so the county is able to have the most accurate information possible for this planning effort.
For people who are unable to access the county’s website, there will also be two group conference calls scheduled with Mission Critical Partners. The first one is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The second is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The dial-in number for both calls is 814-380-9900, passcode 18505#.