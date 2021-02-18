PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County reported just three new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s statistical report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with the neighboring counties of Indiana and Clearfield reporting moderate counts of 12 and 22 new cases, respectively.
Punxsutawney Area Elementary School also reported one new positive case in a teacher, the district’s first reported positive since Feb. 10. The teacher is currently under quarantine.
The elementary school’s release said that the teacher who tested positive had been present on Wednesday but that no students or other teachers or staff were exposed as close contacts.
While the case numbers in the tri-county area remained low, some bad news did come in the form of one new death reported as a result of the virus in Jefferson County, increasing its total to 85, and one new death in Indiana County, for a new total of 155. Clearfield County didn’t report any new deaths and its total stands at 112.