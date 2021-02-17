Jefferson County added one to its COVID-19 death toll in the statistics released on Wednesday, increasing it to 84. The county also added 10 new positive cases to increase to 2,721 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the vaccination front, it was reported that Jefferson County saw 75 first doses and 173 second doses administered on Tuesday, increasing those respective totals to 3,398 and 2,414 for a total of 5,812 county residents who have received at least the first dose at this time.
