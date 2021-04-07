There were nine more cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Jefferson County now has a cumulative total of 3,032 cases, though its death toll of 91 held fast.
Clearfield and Indiana counties, for unknown reasons, had more dramatic increases Wednesday. Clearfield added 50 to bring its total to 7,445, while 37 new cases brought Indiana’s to 5,489.
Despite the sharp upticks, both counties joined Jefferson in reporting no new deaths. The totals stand at 130 in Clearfield County and 163 in Indiana County.