Over two days — Friday and Saturday — Jefferson County recorded an additional seven cases of COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total to 3,299. Clearfield County added 18 for a total of 8,530, and Indiana County added 23 for a total of 6,281. None of the counties reported any deaths; Jefferson has had 98, Clearfield 146 and Indiana 175.
Jefferson County adds 7 COVID-19 cases
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
