Jefferson County began a new week with a one-day increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statistical update on Monday.
See Tuesday's edition of The Spirit for details.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 7:02 am
Jefferson County began a new week with a one-day increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statistical update on Monday.
See Tuesday's edition of The Spirit for details.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.