Jefferson County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a comparatively low figure considering the 40-case spike the previous Friday and the fact that the most recent reports covered two days after a technical issue prevented the Pennsylvania Department of Health from updating its data Monday.
The county now has a total of 2,654 cases, 1,642 of them confirmed and 1,012 probable. One more person was reported to have died of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total to 82.
