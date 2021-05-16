While the number of COVID-19 cases remained relatively low, one more Jefferson County resident was reported to have died in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent update.
It was the first death reported in just over a week, the last having been added May 6. Jefferson County’s death toll now stands at 98.
Clearfield and Indiana counties did not report any new deaths over the weekend, leaving their respective totals at 143 and 173.
Jefferson County added only six cases in Friday and Saturday’s reports, bringing its cumulative total to 3,277.