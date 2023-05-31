Jefferson County 4-H member Kendall Neill has been named the winner of the Pennsylvania 4-H Week Most Spirited 4-H’er contest.
Neill loves everything 4-H stands for and has been involved in the program for nine years, starting as a Cloverbud. She participates in equine and poultry projects, as well as being involved in community service projects, where she is always willing to lend a helping hand. She also serves as the president of her club Renegade Riders, secretary of Jefferson County Teen Council, and as a counselor for Northwinds 4-H Camp.