BROOKVILLE — Jeff Tech students have been on the road recently, visiting different boards and local government organizations, including, in the last week, the Punxsutawney Area School Board and the Jefferson County commissioners.
Dr. Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech’s administrative director, expressed his gratitude to the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday for their working relationship with the school.
“That has been since day one, the commissioners have supported Jeff Tech,” Fillman said. “We’re going through tremendous growth right now, and that’s through everyone’s effort in the county, with the commissioners included.”