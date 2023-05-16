Employee of the Year Jeff Tech 2023

Jeff Tech recognized its students, teachers and faculty members during the annual awards ceremony on Thursday. Heather Dereese was Employee of the Year: (from left) Melissa Mowrey, principal; Dereese; and Barry Fillman administrative director.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its annual awards night recently in the campus gymnasium.

Melissa Mowrey, principal, was the emcee, welcoming the large crowd to the Jeff Tech gymnasium.

