WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its annual awards night recently in the campus gymnasium.
Melissa Mowrey, principal, was the emcee, welcoming the large crowd to the Jeff Tech gymnasium.
Mowrey said as the tech school continues to grow, there are more and more certificates handed out, beginning with the President’s Award for Education Excellence for students with an A average, followed by the President’s Award for Educational Achievement for students with a B average.
The Teacher of the Year Award was presented to Perry Neal, Advanced Manufacturing.
Mowrey said every year the students nominate one of their teachers for Teacher of the Year, and this year, the teacher they nominated because he was kind to them, listened to them when they were struggling, and walked them through a procedure in the classroom when they didn’t understand something.
“He helps us with our problems, he’s respectful and a hard worker and he’s always striving to help others,” Mowrey read.
The Employee of the Year Award, presented to a faculty member who is not a teacher but still supports daily school functions, went to Heather Dereese.
“This year’s winner received many nominations; she goes above and beyond in her work responsibility, and she could be having a rough day and you’d never know it,” Mowrey said.
