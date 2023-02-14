BROOKVILLE — The students from Jeff Tech are making their rounds to show off their projects and skills at local school board, and the Brookville Area School Board received their visit on Monday.
Director Barry Fillman thanked the district for their support for Jeff Tech. He said he has had the privilege of working with Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Erich May this year, as May is the Jeff Tech superintendent of record. Fillman thanked Dr. Fred Park and Herb McConnell for their support for the school by being on the Jeff Tech board. He said February is National Career and Technical Eduction Month, which celebrates the impact that career and technical education schools make in the community and in the lives of the students and their families, as well for the future of the country.