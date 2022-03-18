BROOKVILLE — Several Jeff Tech students gave a presentation to their home school board in Brookville on Monday night.
“We generally try to come out during the months of February and March to give our home boards these presentations and to celebrate the difference vocational education makes in the lives of students and the community. We are very grateful for your support for Jeff Tech. I am the lucky person who gets to go to the school every day and see what these students can do and get to learn their stories. We are here tonight to show you what they are doing at school, at work, and what they will do in their careers,” director Barry Fillman said.