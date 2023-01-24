WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech students who participated in SkillsUSA competitions were recognized at the Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee’s meeting on Monday.
Barry Fillman, administrative director, brough some of the students who competed recently at the district level.
Jamie Rhed, SkillsUSA advisor along with Josh Bridge, said the district competition took place in Altoona.
“We competed against 300 students in the District 7 competition at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona,” Rhed said.
Jeff Tech students who won medals included:
• Greg Poole, third place, HVAC;
• Austin Yoder, Kyler Lasher and Paiden Trayer, second place, Welding Fabrication Team
• Blaze Hoch, second place, Precision Machining
Rhed said they held 14 competitions this year and out of that brought home eight medals, five of which were gold.
“We’ve invited our gold medalists here tonight so you can meet them and see what they competed in and they’ll get to represent us in the state competition in Hershey in April,” Rhed said.
“We have Mariska and Maya Isaac; they are repeat winners from Quiz Bowl, and they are joined this year by Chris Lengel,” she said.
Rhed said the Quiz Bowl team is usually five students. They were down to three this year because two of the students were unable to make it to the competition.
“We had three competing against other schools that had teams of five students,” Rhed said.
She said there were between 14 and 17 schools at the competition.
Ethan Siple finished third in welding last year, and this year he took first place in districts.
“I definitely had a lot of fun talking to people from other schools districts,” Siple said.
The first-place winners moving on to the state competition in Hershey in April include:
• Rileigh Hollopeter (Photography)
• Michael Ford (Diesel Equipment)
• Isaiah Truesdale (Technical Computer Applications)