Jeff Tech SkillsUSA winners

Students and advisors were in attendance at Monday’s Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee meeting: after participating in the SkillsUSA district competition: (from left) Jamie Rhed and Josh Bridge, advisors; Mariska Isaac, Brookville; Chris Lengel, DuBois; Michael Ford, Brockway; Ethan Siple, DuBois; and Maya Isaac, Brookville.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech students who participated in SkillsUSA competitions were recognized at the Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee’s meeting on Monday.

Barry Fillman, administrative director, brough some of the students who competed recently at the district level.

Tags

Recommended for you