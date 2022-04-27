WINSLOW TWP. — Members of the Jeff Tech Operating Committee received an update on upcoming events at their meeting on Tuesday.
Melissa Mowrey, Jeff Tech principal, said that NOCTI performance exams for the seniors will be taken today.
May 7 will be prom at the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville. Jeff Tech had its semiformal there, with an unusually large crowd of 165 students.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in our dances, which is a good thing,” Mowrey said.
Academic awards will be given out in the gym 7 p.m. May 12.
Keystone exams will be taken May 16 through May 27.
On May 26, Mowrey said they will hold their final positive behavioral support event at Kennywood.
Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 1. It will take place outside as long as the weather permits.
Finally, PDA Adult Education accreditation will be held on-site June 21 and 22, which Mowrey said is another big moment for Jeff Tech.