WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee approved sending its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year to its sending schools for review Monday’s meeting.
Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech administrative director, outlined the Jeff Tech mission:
“We have two major initiatives that will be included in this budget,” Fillman said. “One is our Farm to Refrigerator initiative, which we are happy to say we’ve been awarded $1,125,000 will be available to us within the next 30 days ... This project has been a collaborative exercise between local employers, the meat cutting industry, Jefferson County commissioners and the staff at Jeff Tech.”