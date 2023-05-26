WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its graduation ceremony outdoors again Friday, on the sidewalk in front of the large grassy area that faces the school.
Maria Hoch sang at the National Anthem with the welcoming and introductions by Melissa K. Mowrey, principal, and the director’s remarks by Dr. Barry W. Fillman.
Madison May of Punxsutawney was chosen the valedictorian for Class of 2023.
She is the daughter of Rebecca and John Gervasoni, and she resides in Punxsutawney.
Mowrey said that May’s career and technical area at Jeff Tech was Advanced Manufacturing.
Mowrey introduced the salutatorian, Mariska Isaac, the daughter of Annoria and Eric Shrecengost of Brookville.
Her career and technical area at Jeff Tech was Advanced Manufacturing.
Mowrey said she participated in the cooperative education program and was a member of the Math Club, Art Club, NTHS and CTSO.
During her junior year, her quiz bowl team participated in the state SkillsUSA competition and took fourth place.
During her senior year, she competed in quiz bowl again at the state level, and her team took second place.
She held various officer positions for her shop during the four years she attended, and she also participated in the dog pound challenge her junior and senior years.
Her future plans are to attend college and become a teacher.