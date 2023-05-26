Jeff Tech graduation 2023

Members of the Class of 2023 at Jeff Tech move their tassels, officially becoming high school graduates.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its graduation ceremony outdoors again Friday, on the sidewalk in front of the large grassy area that faces the school.

Maria Hoch sang at the National Anthem with the welcoming and  introductions by Melissa K. Mowrey, principal, and the director’s remarks by Dr. Barry W. Fillman. 

