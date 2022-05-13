WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech held its annual awards night on Thursday in the gymnasium.
Melissa Mowrey, principal, was the emcee for awards night, as she welcomed the large crowd to the Jeff Tech gymnasium.
Mowrey said as the tech school continues to grow, there are more and more certificates handed out, beginning with the President’s Award for Education Excellence for students with an A average, followed by the President’s Award for Educational Achievement for students with a B average, all of whom came up and received their certificates.