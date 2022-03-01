WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech is holding another recruitment night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
“This is an opportunity to welcome all students, secondary and adult, to consider any of our programs,” director Dr. Barry Fillman said at this week’s meeting of the joint operating committee.
Principal Melissa Mowrey said they are very excited, and there are currently 100 applicants for next year.
“That is completely unheard of; that is not something that we have by the end of February,” Mowrey said. “So I’m excited to see where things are going; we have plenty of openings for any student that is interested.”