WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Operating Committee voted to hire a labor attorney at Tuesday’s meeting.
The JOC approved an engagement letter with Campbell Durrant P.C. for legal services.
Edward Ferraro, solicitor, said that Campbell Durrant are labor attorneys.
“They’ve been around a long time, are aware as to what the norms are on labor contracts,” Ferraro said.
Asked if the firm was being hired as part of the negotiations for teachers contracts, Dr. Barry Fillman, administrative director, said yes.
Following the meeting Fillman said the teachers contract expires on June 30, the end of the school year.
He said the reason for hiring a labor attorney is because there’s still more work to be done in the negotiations with the Jeff Tech teachers union.