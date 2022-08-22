REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee reflected on the increase in attendance from the 2018-19 school year, ahead of the first day of school on Thursday.
Administrative director Barry Fillman said in the 2018-2019 school year, Jeff Tech had 343 students. This year, attendance is 543 students. With the additional students coming, Fillman said that number may break well over 550. He thanked everyone on his various teams, as well as the board and sending districts for their help in the achievement.