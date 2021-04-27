WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee received approval of the 2021-2022 budget from the four sending school districts, administration officials said at Monday’s meeting.
Dr. Barry Fillman, administrative director, said for the budget received 31 yes votes and one no vote from members of the various school boards. Four people did not respond.
The sending school districts are Punxsutawney, Brookville, Brockway and DuBois.
The sending boards also voted to retain Fred Park as JOC president and Jim Brown and vice president, both by votes of 30-0 (six did not respond).
Fillman said the last day of school is June 8, which also will be graduation day.