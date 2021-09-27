WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee approved the emergency instructional time template for 2021-2022 at Monday’s meeting, held in the cafeteria, and discussed what is different this school year versus last year.
Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech administrative director, said that there are several changes in the standard operating procedure for this year.
In regard to the emergency instructional time template which was approved as an addendum, to the agenda, Fillman said that should a school need to use remote learning at either the student or school level, LEAs (local education agencies) should submit a sample weekly schedule reflecting remote learning as approved by the LEA’s governing body.