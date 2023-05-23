WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee approved a new contract with the teachers union at Monday’s meeting.
The JOC approved the agreement between the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School Joint Operating Committee and the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical Education Association beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2027.
According to the agreement, “retroactive to July 1, 2022 full-time Practical Nursing Instructors will receive the same annual increases as employees on the salary schedule.
“Each year of employment for a PN Instructor will be equivalent to a year step increase on the salary schedule of determining increases only.”
“Retroactive to July 1, 2022 all employees beyond Step 17 prior to July 1, 2023, and beyond Step 15 prior to June 30, 2026, shall receive a $1,000 salary increase each year in accordance with past practice.
“Beginning July 1, 2026, an employee who moves beyond Step 15 shall receive a $600 salary increase each year. Individuals with 20 years of service at Jeff Tech shall receive an additional $250 each year, for a total salary increase of $850 per year.
“Individuals with 25 years of service at Jeff Tech shall receive an additional $400 each year, for a total salary increase of $1,000 per year. For the purposes of this paragraph, a person receiving the 25 year credit shall receive the additional $400 in lieu of the $250 given for 20 years of service.”