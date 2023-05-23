Jeff Tech

Jeff Tech building in Winslow Township. (Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit)

WINSLOW TWP. — The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee approved a new contract with the teachers union at Monday’s meeting.

The JOC approved the agreement between the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School Joint Operating Committee and the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical Education Association beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2027. 

