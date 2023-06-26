WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech is looking at another great year for enrollment, as announced at Monday’s Joint Operating Committee meeting.
Melissa Mowrey, Jeff Tech principal, said that so far they are at 571 students accepted for the next school year.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 9:07 am
WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech is looking at another great year for enrollment, as announced at Monday’s Joint Operating Committee meeting.
Melissa Mowrey, Jeff Tech principal, said that so far they are at 571 students accepted for the next school year.
Dr. Barry Fillman, Jeff Tech administrative director, said the reason for the popularity of the vo-tech school is their successful graduates.
“Jeff Tech has worked very hard to create opportunities for every kid,” Fillman said. “Kids come here and find their way and take the knowledge and skills they have. We’re starting to see generations come to school here.”
Fillman said that the co-op program is a real benefit so a student has a chance to graduate and have a job already.
“We didn’t know when we were 18 how to work through what we wanted to do,” he said. “They have a soft landing after high school and start their career and have experience to help that along.”
