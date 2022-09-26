WINSLOW TWP. — Jeff Tech’s adult education program received some good news lately.
Megan Bundy, adult education coordinator, gave members of the Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee the current status of the program’s accreditation application during Monday’s meeting.
“There was an on-site visit that was held by the Pennsylvania Department of Education at Jeff Tech; it was conducted on June 28 and June 29, 2022,” Bundy said. “A team of PDE inspectors, along with colleagues like myself from other schools around the state, came in and did an evaluation of our programs.”
Bundy said during their visit they reviewed school policy, procedures, compliance, data and financials in several categories, which were leadership, program, students, faculty, staff, facilities and employers.
“At the completion of their evaluation over the two-day period we were given an exit report and were told their findings were positive,” she said, adding that a few weeks later, they were given a final report notifying that Jeff Tech scored efficient or advanced in all categories.