JCHS awards dinner 2022

Tracy Zents (center) presents the Arthur Altman Award to Jo and Art Schrecongost, Bowdish Model Railroad crew.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society presented awards for historical preservation at its annual dinner meeting this month.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker in recognition of their service and contributions to the success of JCHS over many years.  Jean Parker accepted the award, presented by Tracy Zents, president, and Kat Lyons, operations director. Jack Parker Jr. passed away in March of 2018. This is the second year this award has been given.  

