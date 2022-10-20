BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Historical Society presented awards for historical preservation at its annual dinner meeting this month.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to E.M. “Jack” and Jean Parker in recognition of their service and contributions to the success of JCHS over many years. Jean Parker accepted the award, presented by Tracy Zents, president, and Kat Lyons, operations director. Jack Parker Jr. passed away in March of 2018. This is the second year this award has been given.
The Arthur Altman Award was presented to Art and Jo Schrecongost, in recognition of their service to the JCHS board and operation of the Bowdish Model Railroad & Miniatures Diorama.
The Kate M. Scott Award was presented to Dale Luthringer by Kat Lyons in recognition of his contribution educating the public on the history of Cook Forest and Clear Creek state parks of Jefferson County.
New this year, the Volunteer of the Year Award went to Wayne Kocher, a former board member and a society member since 2011.