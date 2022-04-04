Two of the Jefferson County History Center’s staff and a former board member have been invited to make a presentation on the historical society’s Scripture Rocks Heritage Park’s new native plant-pollinator pond habitat and adjacent ADA-accessible education area.
Kenneth Burkett, executive director; Kat Lyons, operations director; and Chuck Williams of Williams Ecological, LLC, a former board member, will co-equally present the slideshow at the statewide PA Museums conference. The presentation will focus on the planning, grant research and subsequent funding for the ADA area, as well as implementation of the project in four phases covering 2019, 2020 and early spring 2021. This all led up to the history center hosting its first fourth-grade class in May 2021 at the park for an in-depth Environmental Education Day.
The history center is also receiving a 2022 Institutional Special Achievement Award from PA Museums for this project, which it titled “Pollywogs & Pollinators: Creating an ADA Accessible Garden Landscape & Education Area.” A digital presentation of this award will also be on the organization’s website, http://pamuseums.org.