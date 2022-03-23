BROOKVILLE — The staff at the Jefferson County Jail has completed training regarding taser and pepper ball.
Dustin Myers, warden, said at Wednesday’s jail board meeting that the staff has been training over the last week with tasers.
They’ve also trained on pepper spray guns. The taser training was done in conjunction with the sheriff’s department.
Myers said it was certification training for instructors.
“Then they’ll be qualified as a teacher/instructor,” Myers said, adding that it was done at no cost to the county.