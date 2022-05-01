BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail warden said the new scheduling system is working very well.
Dustin Myers, warden told the Jefferson County Jail Board at their monthly meeting at Jefferson Place in Brookville that the new system is paying off so far
“It’s going very well, and we’ve eliminated all but one part-time officer at the jail; they’ve all moved to full-time positions,” Myers said. “We had an ad up for new full-time corrections officers that was posted for less than a week and we’ve already filled all of our vacancies as of today.”