BROOKVILLE — Members of the Jefferson County Jail Board discussed a variety of topics at their meeting this week, including prison transports, work release and COVID-19 procedures.
Sam Bartley, Jefferson County Sheriff chief deputy, reported on the number of transports of inmates who have been sentenced to state prison.
“I actually had a couple more spots open up for next month,” Bartley said.
He said everyone who has been sentenced to state prison has been scheduled, so the jail is up to date right now.