BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board at their last meeting reviewed the activities and business that occurred recently at the Jefferson County Jail.
Sam Bartley, Jefferson County chief deputy, said everything is going very well in the sheriff’s department.
“Transports are the same; there’s no problem there moving inmates to the DOC (Department of Corrections). They are doing very well as far as moving prisoners to the state,” Bartley said. “I only have a couple pending that will be ready for transport shortly.”
Bartley said during the pandemic there was a couple of times when the DOC would not accept any prisoners.
“Throughout the pandemic, we still were able to transfer prisoners,” Bartley said.
Dustin Myers, Jefferson County Jail warden, said the population is still down quite a bit, as other counties haven’t sent many prisoners to Jefferson County.
“We still get one or two here or there, but nothing big,” Myers said.