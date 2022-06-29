BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed the work release program at Tuesday’s meeting.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott began by discussing the programs at the jail. He said he is in talks with CareerLink to hold workshops aimed at increasing inmate employability, as well as offering a re-entry curriculum designed to transition inmates back into the work force.
He said things are moving with Narcotics Anonymous to start holding group meetings for inmates on a regular basis. He is also talking to the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission to start relapse prevention groups as well.