BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Inspection/Intermediate Punishment Board addressed reports regarding the death of a former inmate at its meeting Tuesday.
Jail staff said the individual in question had not been an inmate for a period of roughly a month prior to his death.
Warden Dustin Myers said that first and foremost he wanted to offer his condolences to the family.
“I honestly wish that people would wait to comment on something until the facts are put out,” Myers said. “Everything that I’ve seen on social media has been a complete fabrication.”