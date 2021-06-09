BROOKVILLE — An announcement that had been rumored to be taking place for some time finally occurred at Tuesday’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting, as the chairman of the board resigned his position.
Jack Matson announced near the end of the meeting that he was resigning his position as a Jefferson County Commissioner, effective July 31.
“It has been a pleasure to serve this county,” Matson said, adding that he believes it’s the best county in Pennsylvania.
Matson said that as of Aug. 1, he will no longer be a resident of Jefferson County, which means he will no longer be qualified to be a commissioner.