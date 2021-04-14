On a day when U.S. health advisers told the government that they’d need more evidence to decide whether or not a handful of blood clots were linked to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, local case increases remained at a moderate level with vaccinations also on a steady rise.
The Associated Press reported that cases of the blood clot are exceedingly rare — six instances out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with the one-dose vaccine. But the government recommended a pause in J&J vaccinations this week.
At an emergency meeting, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrestled with the fact that the U.S. has enough vaccine alternatives to do without the J&J vaccine for a time, but other countries anxiously awaiting the one-and-done shot may not.
Health officials caution against confusing the normal flu-like symptoms that occur a day or two after many COVID-19 vaccination with the clot concern. The problematic clot symptoms, such as severe headache or severe abdominal pain, have occurred about a week to three weeks after the J&J shot.
On the local level, Jefferson County added 15 new cases of the virus to increase its total to 3,109, while Indiana County added 22 cases for a new total of 5,639 and Clearfield County saw 28 new cases for a total of 7,673. The COVID-19 related death tolls remained unchanged in Jefferson County, 92, and Indiana County, 165, but did increase by one in Clearfield County to 131.