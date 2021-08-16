INDIANA — Effective today, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will require face coverings/masks to be worn indoors in public spaces at all campuses and centers.
This is required of all people, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
IUP is continuing its plan to return to fully face-to-face instruction for fall. The change in IUP’s coronavirus mitigation policy related to masking adheres to the university’s continued precautions to keep its community safe, well and together in person on campus to the fullest extent possible, the university said in a news release Monday.