INDIANA — Based on current conditions in Indiana County and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control about fully vaccinated individuals, as of Friday, IUP will remove its requirement for indoor face coverings/masks for fully vaccinated individuals, the school announced Thursday.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are urged to follow CDC guidelines recommending masking indoors; students, employees, and visitors are expected to be on the honor system related to masking.
Any student, employee, or visitor who chooses to be masked (regardless of vaccination status) is encouraged and welcomed to do so. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but are not required for students, employees, or visitors.
Individuals should make decisions based on individual health circumstances and their physician’s advice. Conditions related to the coronavirus will continue to be monitored. Plans will change if conditions and/or CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines change.
As announced in June, IUP is continuing plans to return fully to face-to-face instruction in the fall, with the intention of providing the best educational experiences for students while following CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.