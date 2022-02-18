INDIANA, Pa. —Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees approved a proposal Friday to reduce annual tuition for undergraduate in-state students, effective for the fall 2022 semester — resulting in an almost 20 percent savings fort students who take 15 credits each semester.
Beginning with the fall 2022 semester, IUP is reducing its tuition by $1,854 per year for all current and prospective in-state, undergraduate students taking 15 credits per semester. The 15-credit per semester model positions students to complete their studies in four years.
Students taking 18 credits per semester for an academic year will save even more — a total of $3,768 (a 32 percent savings) in annual tuition.