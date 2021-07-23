PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jared Klepadlo hadn’t heard of Punxsutawney Phil, or much about Punxsutawney as a community, before this summer.
Now, he’s a fan of all things Punxsy.
Klepadlo, a junior management information systems major in the Cook Honors College at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is working as an intern at the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce this summer.
“I’m completely enjoying” the experience, his supervisor’s enthusiasm and knowledge, the western Pennsylvania setting, and especially the people he’s meeting through the work, he said.