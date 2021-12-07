INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will hold commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 for 642 graduates, including honoring two area students who are graduating with perfect 4.0 grade point averages, one of whom is from Punxsutawney.
The ceremony for students receiving graduate degrees is at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony for students receiving bachelor’s and associate degrees is at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students who have completed academic requirements for their degrees in December 2021 and January 2022 are eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
Students from the region who completed their studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average include:
• Mackenzie Barr, a psychology major from Punxsutawney, daughter of Sam and Kathi Barr and a 2018 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, will be graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. She was the recipient of the Psi Chi Undergraduate Scholarship and served as president of Psi Chi International Honor Society.
• Julianna Pisko, a criminology major from Homer City. Daughter of Cindy and Michael Pisko, she is a 2017 graduate of Homer Center Junior Senior High School.