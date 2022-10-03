INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received $4.98 million from the Department of Defense for the first three years of a novel project to enhance cybersecurity and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in Pennsylvania.
The project period of performance is expected to be six years with a total funding of about $11 million.
This grant is the largest single grant that has ever been awarded to IUP.
Dr. Waleed Farag, professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute for Cyber Security, authored the grant application and will lead the team working on the project; team members will include IUP faculty and graduate students as well as faculty and administrators from six Pennsylvania community college partners.