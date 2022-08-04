Indiana University of Pennsylvania campuses will return to fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities in the upcoming fall semester, president Michael Driscoll announced in a letter sent to IUP students and employees on Thursday.
Most meetings and gatherings will take place in person as well, and employees will return to work at their university locations.
“I look forward to our Crimson Hawks community being together again in person,” Driscoll said in the letter. “I believe that this provides the best possible experience for our students, and I am confident that, by working together, we can return to on-campus classes, events, and work while protecting the health and safety of our community.
Driscoll’s letter said IUP will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask rules. For the moment, masks are not required in Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana or Jefferson counties. Masks will, however, continue to be required in the IUP Health Service.
The letter said IUP also supports the CDC’s recommendation to wear a mask if an individual has COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with a confirmed case.
While masking will not be required in most cases, IUP continues to expect that visitors to individual offices or residence hall suites and rooms will follow the preferences of the people working or living there.
“Every member of the university community should understand, support and follow the request for masking in an individual’s personal space,” Driscoll wrote. “In addition, we will support and respect the individual person choice to wear a mask or face covering. Anyone who prefers to use a mask is encouraged to do so.”
Free masks will be available at most building entrances.
Student-athletes, meanwhile, will continue to follow the policies established by the NCAA and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. IUP advises students to follow the guidelines of their host institution when off-site.
Driscoll emphasized that IUP’s COVID-19 policies are subject to change along with any shifts in the pandemic or CDC recommendations.
“The well-being of the IUP community remains our priority and our guiding principle, and new decisions will be made as needed to keep us healthy and safe,” he said.
The IUP Health Service continues to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for students and employees. Students who are self-isolating because of a positive test can receive housing and care in Delaney hall.